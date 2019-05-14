The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

DEBATING THE GAUTENG DBE ONLINE APPLICATIONS SYSTEM


Eusebius hosted a robust debate between Steve Mabona (spokesperson, Gauteng DBE) and Riaan van der Bergh (Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South Africa) about the online application process for Grade 1 and 8 learners in the province. 

EVALUATING THE IEC AND OUR RECENT ELECTIONS

17 May 2019 11:19 AM
Open Line

17 May 2019 10:07 AM
702 Open line

17 May 2019 10:04 AM
A MAN REFLECTS ON HIS UNJUSTIFIED HATRED FOR HIS EX PARTNER

17 May 2019 9:54 AM
SOLUTIONS TO THE JOBS CRISIS

16 May 2019 11:04 AM
Open Line

16 May 2019 10:08 AM
GIFT OF THE GIVERS EXPLAIN WHY THEY ARE WITHDRAWING FROM MAKHANDA

16 May 2019 9:54 AM
BARBERSHOP CHATTING

15 May 2019 12:05 PM
World of Work: Romantic Relationships in the Workplace

15 May 2019 11:43 AM
UNRAVELING THE CASTER SEMENYA CASE BEYOND THE HEADLINES

15 May 2019 11:05 AM
