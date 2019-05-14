Eusebius hosted a robust debate between Steve Mabona (spokesperson, Gauteng DBE) and Riaan van der Bergh (Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South Africa) about the online application process for Grade 1 and 8 learners in the province.
DEBATING THE GAUTENG DBE ONLINE APPLICATIONS SYSTEM
|
17 May 2019 11:19 AM
|
17 May 2019 10:07 AM
|
17 May 2019 10:04 AM
|
17 May 2019 9:54 AM
|
16 May 2019 11:04 AM
|
16 May 2019 10:08 AM
|
GIFT OF THE GIVERS EXPLAIN WHY THEY ARE WITHDRAWING FROM MAKHANDA
|
16 May 2019 9:54 AM
|
15 May 2019 12:05 PM
|
15 May 2019 11:43 AM
|
15 May 2019 11:05 AM