The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

UNRAVELING THE CASTER SEMENYA CASE BEYOND THE HEADLINES


Eusebius hosted a fascinating conversation with sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker and social anthropologist Prof Hlonipha Mokoena (WITS) about the Caster Semenya case 

BARBERSHOP CHATTING

BARBERSHOP CHATTING

15 May 2019 12:05 PM
World of Work: Romantic Relationships in the Workplace

World of Work: Romantic Relationships in the Workplace

15 May 2019 11:43 AM
702 Open line

702 Open line

15 May 2019 10:18 AM
Open Line

Open Line

15 May 2019 10:09 AM
Gauteng Education Dept postpones 2020 school online application process

Gauteng Education Dept postpones 2020 school online application process

14 May 2019 12:24 PM
EXPLAINED: How Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Anoj Singh contributed to the near fall of Transnet

EXPLAINED: How Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Anoj Singh contributed to the near fall of Transnet

14 May 2019 12:07 PM
DEBATING THE GAUTENG DBE ONLINE APPLICATIONS SYSTEM

DEBATING THE GAUTENG DBE ONLINE APPLICATIONS SYSTEM

14 May 2019 12:07 PM
How Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Anoj Singh played a role in the fall of the SOE.

How Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Anoj Singh played a role in the fall of the SOE.

14 May 2019 11:05 AM
Open Line

Open Line

14 May 2019 10:11 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
US anti-abortion groups plot course from state capitals to Supreme Court
US anti-abortion groups plot course from state capitals to Supreme Court

The momentum has picked up since Republican President Donald Trump appointed two justices to the nine-member Supreme Court in the past two years.
Australia jobless rate jumps to eight-month highs, Australian dollar stumbles
Australia jobless rate jumps to eight-month highs, Australian dollar stumbles

The local dollar skidded 0.4% to $0.6891, the weakest since early January when a currency ‘flash crash’ briefly sent the Aussie to $0.6743.
SpaceX to launch first satellites for Musk's Starlink internet service
SpaceX to launch first satellites for Musk's Starlink internet service

In a call with reporters ahead of the evening launch, the billionaire entrepreneur praised the 'fundamental goodness' of his mission to expand internet connectivity globally but cautioned that success was far from guaranteed.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us