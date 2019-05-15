BARBERSHOP CHATTING

The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Eusebius asked listeners what conversations they typically strike up at the barbershop and what their relationships are with their barbers 

SOLUTIONS TO THE JOBS CRISIS

16 May 2019 11:04 AM
Open Line

16 May 2019 10:08 AM
GIFT OF THE GIVERS EXPLAIN WHY THEY ARE WITHDRAWING FROM MAKHANDA

16 May 2019 9:54 AM
World of Work: Romantic Relationships in the Workplace

15 May 2019 11:43 AM
UNRAVELING THE CASTER SEMENYA CASE BEYOND THE HEADLINES

15 May 2019 11:05 AM
702 Open line

15 May 2019 10:18 AM
Open Line

15 May 2019 10:09 AM
Gauteng Education Dept postpones 2020 school online application process

14 May 2019 12:24 PM
EXPLAINED: How Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Anoj Singh contributed to the near fall of Transnet

14 May 2019 12:07 PM
EWN Headlines
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court

Accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter said on Thursday the defence theory that the Porsche lost control due to aquaplaning was possible.
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap

Acting group chief executive Mohammed Mahomedy has testified about how the terms of loans worth about R23-billion were changed, against the advice of junior treasury officials.
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said government spent over R240 million on the last inauguration.
