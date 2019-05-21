The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

THE MYTH OF THE FEMININE MONSTER


Eusebius hosted a discussion with Nolwazi Tusini (feminist and activist). Lebo Ramofoko (CEO, Soul City Institute) and Koketso Moeti (amandla.mobi) about how differently we respond to emotion in men and women, and the social and political implication of this 

Explainer: Unpacking the Zuma court case

Explainer: Unpacking the Zuma court case

21 May 2019 11:41 AM
MAKING SENSE OF THE CURRENT ZUMA CASE

MAKING SENSE OF THE CURRENT ZUMA CASE

21 May 2019 11:33 AM
EUSEBIUS EXPLAINS WHY THE ZUMA LEGAL STRATEGY IS POOR

EUSEBIUS EXPLAINS WHY THE ZUMA LEGAL STRATEGY IS POOR

21 May 2019 9:20 AM
Family Matters: Understanding Borderline Personality Disorder

Family Matters: Understanding Borderline Personality Disorder

20 May 2019 12:27 PM
SITTING DOWN WITH RONNIE KASRILS

SITTING DOWN WITH RONNIE KASRILS

20 May 2019 11:13 AM
AN OBITUARY FOR KAIZER CHIEFS

AN OBITUARY FOR KAIZER CHIEFS

20 May 2019 9:15 AM
EVALUATING THE IEC AND OUR RECENT ELECTIONS

EVALUATING THE IEC AND OUR RECENT ELECTIONS

17 May 2019 11:19 AM
Open Line

Open Line

17 May 2019 10:07 AM
702 Open line

702 Open line

17 May 2019 10:04 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
4 killed in Khayelitsha house fire
4 killed in Khayelitsha house fire

Jermaine Carelse, from the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services, said a man was injured in the tragedy.
WATCH LIVE: Thales presents arguments for dropping Zuma corruption case
WATCH LIVE: Thales presents arguments for dropping Zuma corruption case

French arms firm Thales, the co-accused in former President Jacob Zuma's corruption case, will present arguments on why the matter should be dismissed.
Two police officers shot dead in Durban
Two police officers shot dead in Durban

It’s understood the officers were stationed outside an eThekwini councillor's house when they were attacked by an unknown number of men on Monday night.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us