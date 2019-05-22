What is the role of an MP? Guests Guest: Richard Calland -Associate Professor in the Public Law Department at the University of Cape Town.
|
22 May 2019 11:43 AM
|
22 May 2019 11:11 AM
|
22 May 2019 11:10 AM
|
Public protector receives yet another smackdown Guests Guests: Michael Appel – Reporter – Enca @TheMikeAppel Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at the University of Cape Town
|
22 May 2019 10:36 AM
|
21 May 2019 12:11 PM
|
21 May 2019 11:41 AM
|
21 May 2019 11:33 AM
|
21 May 2019 11:09 AM
|
21 May 2019 9:20 AM