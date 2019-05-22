The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

What is the role of an MP? Guests Guest: Richard Calland -Associate Professor in the Public Law Department at the University of Cape Town.


World of Work: A career in radio

22 May 2019 11:43 AM
What is the role of an MP?

22 May 2019 11:11 AM
Is the Public Protector fit to hold office?

22 May 2019 11:10 AM
Public protector receives yet another smackdown Guests Guests: Michael Appel – Reporter – Enca @TheMikeAppel Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at the University of Cape Town

22 May 2019 10:36 AM
ARE WE PREPARED FOR AN HONEST ANSWER TO 'HOW ARE YOU?'

21 May 2019 12:11 PM
Explainer: Unpacking the Zuma court case

21 May 2019 11:41 AM
MAKING SENSE OF THE CURRENT ZUMA CASE

21 May 2019 11:33 AM
THE MYTH OF THE FEMININE MONSTER

21 May 2019 11:09 AM
EUSEBIUS EXPLAINS WHY THE ZUMA LEGAL STRATEGY IS POOR

21 May 2019 9:20 AM
