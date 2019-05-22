Eusebius spoke with ENCA reporter Michael Appel and constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos about calls for Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to be assessed.
Is the Public Protector fit to hold office?
22 May 2019 11:43 AM
22 May 2019 11:11 AM
What is the role of an MP? Guests Guest: Richard Calland -Associate Professor in the Public Law Department at the University of Cape Town.
22 May 2019 11:04 AM
Public protector receives yet another smackdown Guests Guests: Michael Appel – Reporter – Enca @TheMikeAppel Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at the University of Cape Town
22 May 2019 10:36 AM
21 May 2019 12:11 PM
21 May 2019 11:41 AM
21 May 2019 11:33 AM
21 May 2019 11:09 AM
21 May 2019 9:20 AM