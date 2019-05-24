The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Might younger lawmakers do better than the older ones?

23 May 2019 11:05 AM
Open line

23 May 2019 10:10 AM
World of Work: A career in radio

22 May 2019 11:43 AM
What is the role of an MP?

22 May 2019 11:11 AM
Is the Public Protector fit to hold office?

22 May 2019 11:10 AM
What is the role of an MP? Guests Guest: Richard Calland -Associate Professor in the Public Law Department at the University of Cape Town.

22 May 2019 11:04 AM
Public protector receives yet another smackdown Guests Guests: Michael Appel – Reporter – Enca @TheMikeAppel Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at the University of Cape Town

22 May 2019 10:36 AM
ARE WE PREPARED FOR AN HONEST ANSWER TO 'HOW ARE YOU?'

21 May 2019 12:11 PM
Explainer: Unpacking the Zuma court case

21 May 2019 11:41 AM
Decision to reinstate charges against Thales questionable, says lawyer
Controversial French arms company Thales lawyer Advocate Anton Katz says the Thales case is separate and not conjoined with Zuma charges and therefore it should have been dealt with as such.

Gift of the Givers to be partly compensated for work in Makhanda
For months the NGO helped the town’s municipality with drought-relief efforts.
Batohi: Problems at NPA worse than I expected
Batohi made the remarks at a briefing in Pretoria where she formally introduced the head of the newly established Investigative Directorate, Advocate Hermione Cronje.

