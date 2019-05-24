The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Talking Sex: What Is BDSM? – An Introduction to BDSM.


Guests 1. Mistress Salsa  2. Blaxmythos-

Open Line

Open Line

24 May 2019 10:03 AM
Might younger lawmakers do better than the older ones?

Might younger lawmakers do better than the older ones?

23 May 2019 11:05 AM
Open line

Open line

23 May 2019 10:10 AM
World of Work: A career in radio

World of Work: A career in radio

22 May 2019 11:43 AM
What is the role of an MP?

What is the role of an MP?

22 May 2019 11:11 AM
Is the Public Protector fit to hold office?

Is the Public Protector fit to hold office?

22 May 2019 11:10 AM
What is the role of an MP? Guests Guest: Richard Calland -Associate Professor in the Public Law Department at the University of Cape Town.

What is the role of an MP? Guests Guest: Richard Calland -Associate Professor in the Public Law Department at the University of Cape Town.

22 May 2019 11:04 AM
Public protector receives yet another smackdown Guests Guests: Michael Appel – Reporter – Enca @TheMikeAppel Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at the University of Cape Town

Public protector receives yet another smackdown Guests Guests: Michael Appel – Reporter – Enca @TheMikeAppel Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at the University of Cape Town

22 May 2019 10:36 AM
ARE WE PREPARED FOR AN HONEST ANSWER TO 'HOW ARE YOU?'

ARE WE PREPARED FOR AN HONEST ANSWER TO 'HOW ARE YOU?'

21 May 2019 12:11 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplier
Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplier

Roberto Gonsvales accused the Hawks of being complacent in dealing with reports of irregularities at the parastatal.
Zuma: I have to sell socks and hats to pay lawyers
Zuma: I have to sell socks and hats to pay lawyers

Jacob Zuma has applied for a permanent stay of prosecution in a case involving a raft of corruption charges related to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

EU says May resignation changes nothing in Brexit talks
EU says May resignation changes nothing in Brexit talks

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker noted Theresa May's decision "without personal joy," adding that the council of EU leaders has "set out its position" on the Brexit deal.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us