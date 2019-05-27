Eusebius hosted some fiery open line debates including the fitness of the public protector for holding office, the implications of her findings about Pravin Gordhan and whether the new reality show Uyajola 9/9 is irresponsible in its portrayal of poor people's struggles
#702OpenLine
What are the immediate priorities for President Cyril Ramaphosa?
27 May 2019 11:09 AM
24 May 2019 1:45 PM
24 May 2019 10:03 AM
23 May 2019 11:05 AM
23 May 2019 10:10 AM
22 May 2019 11:43 AM
22 May 2019 11:11 AM
22 May 2019 11:10 AM
What is the role of an MP? Guests Guest: Richard Calland -Associate Professor in the Public Law Department at the University of Cape Town.
22 May 2019 11:04 AM