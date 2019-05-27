The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

#702OpenLine


Eusebius hosted some fiery open line debates including the fitness of the public protector for holding office, the implications of her findings about Pravin Gordhan and whether the new reality show Uyajola 9/9 is irresponsible in its portrayal of poor people's struggles 

What are the immediate priorities for President Cyril Ramaphosa?

What are the immediate priorities for President Cyril Ramaphosa?

27 May 2019 11:09 AM
Talking Sex: What Is BDSM? – An Introduction to BDSM.

Talking Sex: What Is BDSM? – An Introduction to BDSM.

24 May 2019 1:45 PM
Open Line

Open Line

24 May 2019 10:03 AM
Might younger lawmakers do better than the older ones?

Might younger lawmakers do better than the older ones?

23 May 2019 11:05 AM
Open line

Open line

23 May 2019 10:10 AM
World of Work: A career in radio

World of Work: A career in radio

22 May 2019 11:43 AM
What is the role of an MP?

What is the role of an MP?

22 May 2019 11:11 AM
Is the Public Protector fit to hold office?

Is the Public Protector fit to hold office?

22 May 2019 11:10 AM
What is the role of an MP? Guests Guest: Richard Calland -Associate Professor in the Public Law Department at the University of Cape Town.

What is the role of an MP? Guests Guest: Richard Calland -Associate Professor in the Public Law Department at the University of Cape Town.

22 May 2019 11:04 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
WC ANC's alliance partners call for overhaul of PEC
WC ANC's alliance partners call for overhaul of PEC

The Congress of South African Trade Unions, South African Communist Party and South African National Civic Organisation said they were fed up with the in-fighting that has cursed the party.
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meeting
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meeting

Cosatu will also take stock of issues raised by different affiliates and then table issues related to the sectors they organise, amongst other organisational issues.
Analyst: Departing Hadebe may not have won over Eskom staff
Analyst: Departing Hadebe may not have won over Eskom staff

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe announced he was stepping down on Friday, saying the job had taken a toll on his health.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us