Eusebius was joined by political analysts Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, Ebrahim Fakir and Asanda Ngoasheng unpacked how Ramaphosa will deliver on his promise of reducing the size of the executive.
What are the immediate priorities for President Cyril Ramaphosa?
|
27 May 2019 10:16 AM
|
24 May 2019 1:45 PM
|
24 May 2019 10:03 AM
|
23 May 2019 11:05 AM
|
23 May 2019 10:10 AM
|
22 May 2019 11:43 AM
|
22 May 2019 11:11 AM
|
22 May 2019 11:10 AM
|
What is the role of an MP? Guests Guest: Richard Calland -Associate Professor in the Public Law Department at the University of Cape Town.
|
22 May 2019 11:04 AM