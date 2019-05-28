The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

ASSESSING THE PUBLIC PROTECTOR'S CASE AGAINST PRAVIN GORDHAN


Eusebius spoke to Pravin Gordhan's lawyer Tebogo Malatji about his clients response to the public protector as well as to journalist Marianne Thamm about the wider question of the competency of the public protector and controversies surrounding her work.  

IS PINEAPPLE ON PIZZA ACCEPTABLE?

28 May 2019 12:07 PM
IS THERE A ROLE FOR GOD IN OUR POLITICS?

28 May 2019 11:05 AM
DID EFF BENEFIT FROM THE PROCEEDS OF BANKING CRIMES?

28 May 2019 10:37 AM
Open Line

28 May 2019 10:12 AM
What are the immediate priorities for President Cyril Ramaphosa?

27 May 2019 11:09 AM
Open line

27 May 2019 10:17 AM
#702OpenLine

27 May 2019 10:16 AM
Talking Sex: What Is BDSM? – An Introduction to BDSM.

24 May 2019 1:45 PM
Open Line

24 May 2019 10:03 AM
EWN Headlines
MyCiTi bus driver getting trauma counselling after alleged sexual assault
MyCiTi bus driver getting trauma counselling after alleged sexual assault

Two men terrorised the 53-year-old driver on Sunday as she was driving in Table View at about 7:30pm.

State capture inquiry hears of ‘unethical’ Molefe, China South Rail relationship
State capture inquiry hears of ‘unethical’ Molefe, China South Rail relationship

Last week, the commission heard it was Brian Molefe who picked the company's locomotives, which Transnet strategic manager Francis Collard described as unsuitable.
Social grants second-most important source of income in SA – Stats SA
Social grants second-most important source of income in SA – Stats SA

Over 17 million South Africans rely on social welfare grants from the state.

