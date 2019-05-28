Eusebius spoke to Pravin Gordhan's lawyer Tebogo Malatji about his clients response to the public protector as well as to journalist Marianne Thamm about the wider question of the competency of the public protector and controversies surrounding her work.
ASSESSING THE PUBLIC PROTECTOR'S CASE AGAINST PRAVIN GORDHAN
