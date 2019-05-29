Eusebius hosted a discussion with Zane Dangor, who has been advisor to minister of international relations and cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, about what the principles are that should inform our behaviour on the international stage
FOREIGN POLICY: WHAT SHOULD SOUTH AFRICA'S PLACE BE IN THE WORLD?
|
What is South Africa’s place in the world from an international relations front.Guests: Zane Dangor
|
29 May 2019 11:24 AM
|
29 May 2019 10:19 AM
|
29 May 2019 10:05 AM
|
28 May 2019 12:07 PM
|
ASSESSING THE PUBLIC PROTECTOR'S CASE AGAINST PRAVIN GORDHAN
|
28 May 2019 12:03 PM
|
28 May 2019 11:05 AM
|
28 May 2019 10:37 AM
|
28 May 2019 10:12 AM
|
What are the immediate priorities for President Cyril Ramaphosa?
|
27 May 2019 11:09 AM