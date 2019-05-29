The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

FOREIGN POLICY: WHAT SHOULD SOUTH AFRICA'S PLACE BE IN THE WORLD?


Eusebius hosted a discussion with Zane Dangor, who has been advisor to minister of international relations and cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, about what the principles are that should inform our behaviour on the international stage

What is South Africa’s place in the world from an international relations front.Guests: Zane Dangor

29 May 2019 11:24 AM
Open Line

29 May 2019 10:19 AM
#702OpenLine

29 May 2019 10:05 AM
IS PINEAPPLE ON PIZZA ACCEPTABLE?

28 May 2019 12:07 PM
ASSESSING THE PUBLIC PROTECTOR'S CASE AGAINST PRAVIN GORDHAN

28 May 2019 12:03 PM
IS THERE A ROLE FOR GOD IN OUR POLITICS?

28 May 2019 11:05 AM
DID EFF BENEFIT FROM THE PROCEEDS OF BANKING CRIMES?

28 May 2019 10:37 AM
Open Line

28 May 2019 10:12 AM
What are the immediate priorities for President Cyril Ramaphosa?

27 May 2019 11:09 AM
