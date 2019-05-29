Eusebius asked listeners to opine on a case before the courts in which one black person is answering charges of crimen injuria for calling another black person the K-word
IS IT RACIST FOR ONE BLACK PERSON TO CALL ANOTHER THE K-WORD?
What is South Africa’s place in the world from an international relations front.Guests: Zane Dangor
29 May 2019 11:24 AM
FOREIGN POLICY: WHAT SHOULD SOUTH AFRICA'S PLACE BE IN THE WORLD?
29 May 2019 11:05 AM
29 May 2019 10:19 AM
29 May 2019 10:05 AM
28 May 2019 12:07 PM
ASSESSING THE PUBLIC PROTECTOR'S CASE AGAINST PRAVIN GORDHAN
28 May 2019 12:03 PM
28 May 2019 11:05 AM
28 May 2019 10:37 AM
28 May 2019 10:12 AM