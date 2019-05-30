The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

How To Leave Whatsapp Groups


Eusebius and callers share tips on how to leave unwanted whatsapp groups

10am John Vilmas

10am John Vilmas

30 May 2019 11:09 AM
IN CONVERSATION WITH JOHN VLISMAS

IN CONVERSATION WITH JOHN VLISMAS

30 May 2019 11:05 AM
#702OpenLine

#702OpenLine

30 May 2019 10:10 AM
MINISTER PATRICIA DE LILLE SPEAKS TO EUSEBIUS

MINISTER PATRICIA DE LILLE SPEAKS TO EUSEBIUS

30 May 2019 9:45 AM
IS IT RACIST FOR ONE BLACK PERSON TO CALL ANOTHER THE K-WORD?

IS IT RACIST FOR ONE BLACK PERSON TO CALL ANOTHER THE K-WORD?

29 May 2019 12:05 PM
What is South Africa’s place in the world from an international relations front.Guests: Zane Dangor

What is South Africa’s place in the world from an international relations front.Guests: Zane Dangor

29 May 2019 11:24 AM
FOREIGN POLICY: WHAT SHOULD SOUTH AFRICA'S PLACE BE IN THE WORLD?

FOREIGN POLICY: WHAT SHOULD SOUTH AFRICA'S PLACE BE IN THE WORLD?

29 May 2019 11:05 AM
Open Line

Open Line

29 May 2019 10:19 AM
#702OpenLine

#702OpenLine

29 May 2019 10:05 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Springs police declare Etwatwa off-ramp high-risk crime area
Springs police declare Etwatwa off-ramp high-risk crime area

Last week, a 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s were murdered in an attack by at least three gunmen near a bridge above the N12.
WC govt hopes De Lille's Cabinet appointment will work in their favour
WC govt hopes De Lille's Cabinet appointment will work in their favour

With Patricia de Lille in the national Cabinet mix, the Western Cape government is hoping for access to more land.
Yes, you heard right. Thierry Henry is in SA - and you could meet him
Yes, you heard right. Thierry Henry is in SA - and you could meet him

Heineken on Thursday revealed the climax to its unmissable moments campaign.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us