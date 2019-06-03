The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Schoolboy jailed after failing a school drug test


Eusebius spoke to drug policy specialist Shaun Shelly from the University of Pretoria about incarcerating school children who use drugs.

Family Matters: HOw to measure the health of your relationship

3 June 2019 12:42 PM
Impact of the Manuel vs Malema ruling on claims made on social media

3 June 2019 11:48 AM
Open line

3 June 2019 10:10 AM
#702OpenLine

3 June 2019 10:05 AM
Is the popular cheating reality show Uyajola 9/9 a big lie?

31 May 2019 1:14 PM
Elinor Sisulu

31 May 2019 10:55 AM
Open line

31 May 2019 10:18 AM
How To Leave Whatsapp Groups

30 May 2019 12:08 PM
10am John Vilmas

30 May 2019 11:09 AM
EWN Headlines
Outa calls on govt to install experienced leaders at SAA
Outa calls on govt to install experienced leaders at SAA

The board is now tasked with searching for a replacement for outgoing CEO Vuyani Jarana who will leave the state-owned entity by the end of August.
Murderer Henri Van Breda turns to ConCourt to overturn guilty verdict, sentence
Murderer Henri Van Breda turns to ConCourt to overturn guilty verdict, sentence

Henri van Breda is serving three life terms for murdering his parents and older brother, and an additional 15 years for the attempted killing of his sister.
ANC expected to outline outcome of lekgotla
ANC expected to outline outcome of lekgotla

The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla draws to a close on Monday and deployees are expected to return to their provinces or take up positions in Cabinet.
