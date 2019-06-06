The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

SHOULD THERE BE A POLITICAL PROJECT TO SHIFT WHITE CONSCIOUSNESS?


Eusebius hosted a conversation between journalists Karyn Maughan and Jan-Jan Joubert and author Melanie Judge reflecting on 'how to live' in South Africa, as white South Africans, in the shadow of our complex past and present 

CONFESSIONS: Listeners apologise to their exes

CONFESSIONS: Listeners apologise to their exes

6 June 2019 12:00 PM
Reconciliation and non-Racialism in South Africa: White South Africans Introspect.

Reconciliation and non-Racialism in South Africa: White South Africans Introspect.

6 June 2019 11:07 AM
Open Line

Open Line

6 June 2019 10:54 AM
World of work: Validity of sick notes and the right for the Employment to test them

World of work: Validity of sick notes and the right for the Employment to test them

5 June 2019 12:16 PM
Who are the Red Ants and where do they get their mandate?

Who are the Red Ants and where do they get their mandate?

5 June 2019 11:07 AM
WHO ARE THE RED ANTS AND HOW CAN WE HOLD THEM MORE ACCOUNTABLE?

WHO ARE THE RED ANTS AND HOW CAN WE HOLD THEM MORE ACCOUNTABLE?

5 June 2019 11:02 AM
Open Line

Open Line

5 June 2019 10:45 AM
DR THABI LEOKA EXPLAINS THE MEANING OF THE LATEST STATS SA ECONOMIC DATA

DR THABI LEOKA EXPLAINS THE MEANING OF THE LATEST STATS SA ECONOMIC DATA

5 June 2019 9:24 AM
Drug Policy At Schools: Role Of Schools And Parents

Drug Policy At Schools: Role Of Schools And Parents

4 June 2019 12:05 PM
Features
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
NPA to push for long jail terms for EC farm rapist
NPA to push for long jail terms for EC farm rapist

Among the charges Sebenzile Simane faced were two counts of rape, four counts of attempted murder and one count of compelling a child to witness a sexual act.
Where’d the money go? Details on Alex project to be revealed
Where’d the money go? Details on Alex project to be revealed

Investigators have looked into possible violations of human rights in the troubled township after protests against a lack of housing and services in March.
ANC's first Scopa chair in DA-run govt ready to work
ANC's first Scopa chair in DA-run govt ready to work

The ANC nominated Lulama Mvimbi to become Scopa chairperson after the offer from the DA.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us