CRITICAL SUMMARY OF THE KARIMA BROWN/EFF JUDGMENT


Eusebius explained the main parts of the ruling that found in favour of Karima Brown and against the EFF in her case against the party for violating electoral laws and codes of conduct 

7 June 2019 10:23 AM
CONFESSIONS: Listeners apologise to their exes

6 June 2019 12:00 PM
SHOULD THERE BE A POLITICAL PROJECT TO SHIFT WHITE CONSCIOUSNESS?

6 June 2019 11:34 AM
Reconciliation and non-Racialism in South Africa: White South Africans Introspect.

6 June 2019 11:07 AM
6 June 2019 10:54 AM
World of work: Validity of sick notes and the right for the Employment to test them

5 June 2019 12:16 PM
Who are the Red Ants and where do they get their mandate?

5 June 2019 11:07 AM
WHO ARE THE RED ANTS AND HOW CAN WE HOLD THEM MORE ACCOUNTABLE?

5 June 2019 11:02 AM
5 June 2019 10:45 AM
WATCH LIVE: Zuks Ramasia appointed SAA interim CEO
Her appointment, which was announced at a briefing on Friday, follows the resignation of Vuyani Jarana.

No date for farm safety plan yet, but officials optimistic
Meetings have been held involving the provincial Cabinet and organised agriculture following a spate of farm attacks, one of which resulted in the death of a Stellenbosch wine farm.
Seven people killed in one night in separate Cape shootings
According to police, three suspects had entered a shack in the Blikkiesdorp settlement and opened fire at the victims who were seated around an open fire at the time.
