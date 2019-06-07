The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Why does violence seem to be out of control in our communities?


This is the question Eusebius posed to listeners.

Open line

Open line

7 June 2019 10:23 AM
CRITICAL SUMMARY OF THE KARIMA BROWN/EFF JUDGMENT

7 June 2019 9:24 AM
CONFESSIONS: Listeners apologise to their exes

6 June 2019 12:00 PM
SHOULD THERE BE A POLITICAL PROJECT TO SHIFT WHITE CONSCIOUSNESS?

6 June 2019 11:34 AM
Reconciliation and non-Racialism in South Africa: White South Africans Introspect.

6 June 2019 11:07 AM
Open Line

6 June 2019 10:54 AM
World of work: Validity of sick notes and the right for the Employment to test them

5 June 2019 12:16 PM
Who are the Red Ants and where do they get their mandate?

5 June 2019 11:07 AM
WHO ARE THE RED ANTS AND HOW CAN WE HOLD THEM MORE ACCOUNTABLE?

5 June 2019 11:02 AM
EWN Headlines
Car boots of certain Transnet officials were stacked with cash, inquiry told
Car boots of certain Transnet officials were stacked with cash, inquiry told

Former Transnet group treasurer Mathane Makgatho detailed the company’s interactions with the China Development Bank over funding terms for the loan.

Westbury gang leader's case postponed
Westbury gang leader's case postponed

Leroy Brown appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for allegedly murdering Reagan Jacobs, who is believed to be a member of the rival gang unit in the area.
Thabane remains prime minister in Lesotho amid political tensions
Thabane remains prime minister in Lesotho amid political tensions

MPs who filed a motion of no confidence in Thabane were ready to demand a vote, but the speaker didn't put their motion on the agenda.
