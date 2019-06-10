The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

OPEN LINE DOMINATED MY CALLERS THINKING OF EMIGRATING


Eusebius's open line today had many themes but it was dominated by callers thinking of leaving of the country or callers who already decided to do so. 

FAMILY MATTERS: WHAT HAPPENS IN THE MIND AFTER WE EXPERIENCE TRAUMA

FAMILY MATTERS: WHAT HAPPENS IN THE MIND AFTER WE EXPERIENCE TRAUMA

10 June 2019 12:02 PM
SO ... WHO IS TRULY IN CHARGE OF THE ANC AND THE STATE?

SO ... WHO IS TRULY IN CHARGE OF THE ANC AND THE STATE?

10 June 2019 11:13 AM
Who runs the ANC

Who runs the ANC

10 June 2019 11:04 AM
Open Line

Open Line

10 June 2019 10:06 AM
Why does violence seem to be out of control in our communities?

Why does violence seem to be out of control in our communities?

7 June 2019 1:34 PM
Open line

Open line

7 June 2019 10:23 AM
CRITICAL SUMMARY OF THE KARIMA BROWN/EFF JUDGMENT

CRITICAL SUMMARY OF THE KARIMA BROWN/EFF JUDGMENT

7 June 2019 9:24 AM
CONFESSIONS: Listeners apologise to their exes

CONFESSIONS: Listeners apologise to their exes

6 June 2019 12:00 PM
SHOULD THERE BE A POLITICAL PROJECT TO SHIFT WHITE CONSCIOUSNESS?

SHOULD THERE BE A POLITICAL PROJECT TO SHIFT WHITE CONSCIOUSNESS?

6 June 2019 11:34 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Magashule still allowed to talk about ANC’s stance on economy - Mabe
Magashule still allowed to talk about ANC’s stance on economy - Mabe

Last week, secretary-general Ace Magashule said the ANC's lekgotla had resolved that the mandate of the Reserve Bank must be expanded to include employment and economic growth.
Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations
Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations

Parliament confirmed that former members of the executive Jeff Radebe and Siyabonga Cwele had become the latest former ministers to resign as MPs.
Convicted wife killer Rob Packham to be sentenced on Wednesday
Convicted wife killer Rob Packham to be sentenced on Wednesday

Sentencing arguments wrapped up quickly in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us