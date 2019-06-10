Eusebius facilitated a conversation about the impact of trauma on our psyche and how we may respond to these effects with the assistance of clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs
FAMILY MATTERS: WHAT HAPPENS IN THE MIND AFTER WE EXPERIENCE TRAUMA
|
10 June 2019 11:13 AM
|
10 June 2019 11:04 AM
|
10 June 2019 10:45 AM
|
10 June 2019 10:06 AM
|
Why does violence seem to be out of control in our communities?
|
7 June 2019 1:34 PM
|
7 June 2019 10:23 AM
|
7 June 2019 9:24 AM
|
6 June 2019 12:00 PM
|
SHOULD THERE BE A POLITICAL PROJECT TO SHIFT WHITE CONSCIOUSNESS?
|
6 June 2019 11:34 AM