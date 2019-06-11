The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

IS THE RICA ACT UNCONSTITUTIONAL ?


Eusebius spoke to Murray Hunter, researcher on surveillance issues, about whether the Rica Act is unconstitutional and, more generally, about the tension between the right to privacy and legitimate state interest in keeping us secure 

The tension between your privacy and the State's interest to keep you secure

The tension between your privacy and the State's interest to keep you secure

11 June 2019 11:57 AM
HOW CAN WE MAKE WINNING PART OF OUR NATIONAL PSYCHE?

HOW CAN WE MAKE WINNING PART OF OUR NATIONAL PSYCHE?

11 June 2019 11:03 AM
CALLER EXPLAINS THE ROLE OF NURTURING IN THE FIRST 1000 DAYS OF A CHILD'S LIFE

CALLER EXPLAINS THE ROLE OF NURTURING IN THE FIRST 1000 DAYS OF A CHILD'S LIFE

11 June 2019 9:45 AM
NO TEARS FOR BATHABILE DLAMINI

NO TEARS FOR BATHABILE DLAMINI

11 June 2019 9:20 AM
FAMILY MATTERS: WHAT HAPPENS IN THE MIND AFTER WE EXPERIENCE TRAUMA

FAMILY MATTERS: WHAT HAPPENS IN THE MIND AFTER WE EXPERIENCE TRAUMA

10 June 2019 12:02 PM
SO ... WHO IS TRULY IN CHARGE OF THE ANC AND THE STATE?

SO ... WHO IS TRULY IN CHARGE OF THE ANC AND THE STATE?

10 June 2019 11:13 AM
Who runs the ANC

Who runs the ANC

10 June 2019 11:04 AM
OPEN LINE DOMINATED MY CALLERS THINKING OF EMIGRATING

OPEN LINE DOMINATED MY CALLERS THINKING OF EMIGRATING

10 June 2019 10:45 AM
Open Line

Open Line

10 June 2019 10:06 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Alex residents say mob justice victim confessed to terrorising community
Alex residents say mob justice victim confessed to terrorising community

The man was set alight on the corner of 3rd Avenue and London Road after suspicions that he had been robbing and raping women.

Teacher shot dead at KZN school
Teacher shot dead at KZN school

An unknown male entered the school premises in Folweni and fired multiple shots at the 48-year-old male teacher who was walking down a passage at the time.
Another lawyer drops Vicki Momberg
Another lawyer drops Vicki Momberg

Vicki Momberg was in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday to appeal her conviction and her two-year sentence.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us