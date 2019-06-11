Eusebius spoke to Murray Hunter, researcher on surveillance issues, about whether the Rica Act is unconstitutional and, more generally, about the tension between the right to privacy and legitimate state interest in keeping us secure
IS THE RICA ACT UNCONSTITUTIONAL ?
The tension between your privacy and the State's interest to keep you secure
11 June 2019 11:57 AM
11 June 2019 11:03 AM
