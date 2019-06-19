The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

World of Work: Are organisation ready to employ young graduates with no work experience?


Are Organisations ready to heed the President’s call to employ young graduates despite their lack of work experience?

What's the best Chicken licken or Nandos

What's the best Chicken licken or Nandos

19 June 2019 12:17 PM
World of Work: Are organisation ready to employ young graduates with no work experience?

World of Work: Are organisation ready to employ young graduates with no work experience?

19 June 2019 12:00 PM
War on chicken tariffs

War on chicken tariffs

19 June 2019 11:45 AM
Open Line

Open Line

19 June 2019 10:19 AM
VOICES OF LIBERATION: FATIMA MEER

VOICES OF LIBERATION: FATIMA MEER

18 June 2019 1:35 PM
Provincial reports on schools in dire straits

Provincial reports on schools in dire straits

18 June 2019 12:47 PM
Voices of Liberation: Fatima Meer

Voices of Liberation: Fatima Meer

18 June 2019 12:23 PM
Open Line

Open Line

18 June 2019 10:28 AM
When They See Us: A discussion

When They See Us: A discussion

17 June 2019 11:02 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
3 deaths in first week of winter initiation season - Contralesa
3 deaths in first week of winter initiation season - Contralesa

Contralesa said it was concerned because they had declared zero deaths in the launch of the initiation season last week.
R3.5m fine for farmer after he failed to apply for licence to build dams
R3.5m fine for farmer after he failed to apply for licence to build dams

The Water and Sanitation Department said the farm’s owner didn't apply for a licence to construct dams.
Ramaphosa’s biggest challenge is SA’s economic recovery, DA on Sona
Ramaphosa’s biggest challenge is SA’s economic recovery, DA on Sona

The DA said poor business and investor confidence were some of the biggest impediments to growth, along with a precarious power supply and the high cost of electricity.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us