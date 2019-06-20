The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

ANALYSIS: THE NEW PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSONS AND THE SONA


  Eusebius argues that the ANC takes its internal factional battles and unity more seriously than it does constitutionalism as is shown by the shocking appointment of many ethical and constitutional delinquents to key positions on parliamentary committees

#702Openline

20 June 2019 10:10 AM
What's the best Chicken licken or Nandos

19 June 2019 12:17 PM
World of Work: Are organisation ready to employ young graduates with no work experience?

19 June 2019 12:07 PM
World of Work: Are organisation ready to employ young graduates with no work experience?

19 June 2019 12:00 PM
War on chicken tariffs

19 June 2019 11:45 AM
Open Line

19 June 2019 10:19 AM
VOICES OF LIBERATION: FATIMA MEER

18 June 2019 1:35 PM
Provincial reports on schools in dire straits

18 June 2019 12:47 PM
Voices of Liberation: Fatima Meer

18 June 2019 12:23 PM
EWN Headlines
Report: Zuma loses court bid, has to pay R16m on litigation
The 'Business Day' was reporting that the court last week dismissed Jacob Zuma's plea for leave to appeal against a finding that he can't use state funds to pay for his defence costs.
Economy, jobs, SOEs to feature as key points in Ramaphosa’s Sona
Thursday's Sona followed the May general elections where the governing ANC received a reduced majority of 57.5% and the installation of the sixth administration.
Alex Shutdown Movement opens case against Herman Mashaba
The movement's Sandile Mavundla says they want Mashaba and the City of Joburg to be challenged in court.
