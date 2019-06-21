The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA'S DREAM ... GOTCHA


Eusebius explained why the president's dream was not meant to be taken seriously surely 

THE RIGHT TO DIE

20 June 2019 11:02 AM
#702Openline

20 June 2019 10:10 AM
ANALYSIS: THE NEW PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSONS AND THE SONA

20 June 2019 9:24 AM
What's the best Chicken licken or Nandos

19 June 2019 12:17 PM
World of Work: Are organisation ready to employ young graduates with no work experience?

19 June 2019 12:07 PM
World of Work: Are organisation ready to employ young graduates with no work experience?

19 June 2019 12:00 PM
War on chicken tariffs

19 June 2019 11:45 AM
Open Line

19 June 2019 10:19 AM
VOICES OF LIBERATION: FATIMA MEER

18 June 2019 1:35 PM
EWN Headlines
Smart city and bullet train - Ramaphosa tells citizens to dream big
Smart city and bullet train - Ramaphosa tells citizens to dream big

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first Sona after the May elections was long on what the country should be reaching for but short on concrete plans on how to get there.
Zuma yet to indicate his availability to appear at Zondo commission
Zuma yet to indicate his availability to appear at Zondo commission

On Thursday, the commission said Jacob Zuma had asked for the list of questions before confirming his appearance.

Police arrest second suspect linked to CT Anti-Gang Unit shooting
Police arrest second suspect linked to CT Anti-Gang Unit shooting

Investigators said the suspect was injured during the shoot-out with the Anti-Gang Unit members and fled to Tshatshu outside King William's Town for medical treatment.

