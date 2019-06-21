The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

WHAT'S IN A NAME


Eusebius had fun asking listeners whether they catch feelings if their names get mangled

Open Line

Open Line

21 June 2019 10:45 AM
PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA'S DREAM ... GOTCHA

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA'S DREAM ... GOTCHA

21 June 2019 9:20 AM
THE RIGHT TO DIE

THE RIGHT TO DIE

20 June 2019 11:02 AM
#702Openline

#702Openline

20 June 2019 10:10 AM
ANALYSIS: THE NEW PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSONS AND THE SONA

ANALYSIS: THE NEW PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSONS AND THE SONA

20 June 2019 9:24 AM
What's the best Chicken licken or Nandos

What's the best Chicken licken or Nandos

19 June 2019 12:17 PM
World of Work: Are organisation ready to employ young graduates with no work experience?

World of Work: Are organisation ready to employ young graduates with no work experience?

19 June 2019 12:07 PM
World of Work: Are organisation ready to employ young graduates with no work experience?

World of Work: Are organisation ready to employ young graduates with no work experience?

19 June 2019 12:00 PM
War on chicken tariffs

War on chicken tariffs

19 June 2019 11:45 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Pay for your electricity, Ramaphosa urges citizens
Pay for your electricity, Ramaphosa urges citizens

Cyril Ramaphosa said government would bring an urgent appropriation bill to Parliament to provide Eskom with a significant portion of the R230 million it needs over 10 years.
NFP leader Zanele Magwaza Msibi resigns as MP
NFP leader Zanele Magwaza Msibi resigns as MP

It is, however, unclear who would replace Zanele Magwaza Msibi, as this would be up to the NFP to decide who it sends to the National Assembly in her place.
Foetus found in FlySafair plane's waste management system
Foetus found in FlySafair plane's waste management system

While cleaning the waste management system at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, they came across an abandoned foetus.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us