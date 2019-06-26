The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

ON FATHERHOOD: THE RIGHTS OF FATHERS AND FATHERS' RELATIONSHIPS WITH CHILDREN


  Eusebius spoke to Wessel Van Der Berg (Men Care Global Fatherhood), Kevin Rutter (Fathers in Africa) and Prof Mzikazi Nduna (Wits University) about a new study on the state of fatherhood in South Africa 

Open Line

Open Line

26 June 2019 10:07 AM
SALGA objects to Finance Minister's promulgation of the municipal cost containment regulations

SALGA objects to Finance Minister's promulgation of the municipal cost containment regulations

25 June 2019 12:19 PM
EXPLAINER: UNDERSTANDING PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE WORK

EXPLAINER: UNDERSTANDING PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE WORK

25 June 2019 11:01 AM
Open Line

Open Line

25 June 2019 10:22 AM
FAMILY MATTERS: WHEN AND WHEN NOT TO MEDICATE

FAMILY MATTERS: WHEN AND WHEN NOT TO MEDICATE

24 June 2019 12:04 PM
Family Matters: When and when not to medicate

Family Matters: When and when not to medicate

24 June 2019 12:03 PM
ANALYSING THE ECONOMICS IN THE SONA

ANALYSING THE ECONOMICS IN THE SONA

24 June 2019 11:08 AM
Open Line

Open Line

24 June 2019 10:08 AM
WHAT'S IN A NAME

WHAT'S IN A NAME

21 June 2019 11:01 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Eskom calls for illegal connections in Diepsloot to end amid power cuts
Eskom calls for illegal connections in Diepsloot to end amid power cuts

Community members said they have lost businesses and can't keep warm because of the prolonged power outage.
Mental health patients 'face risks' amid Dr Mukhari hospital renovations
Mental health patients 'face risks' amid Dr Mukhari hospital renovations

The commission visited the hospital on Tuesday for a site inspection following complaints of ill-treatment of patients by the hospital management.
Employment growing at steady pace in SA since 2015 – Stats SA
Employment growing at steady pace in SA since 2015 – Stats SA

Stats SA said there was a 9.2% increase in jobs between June 2015 and March 2019.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us