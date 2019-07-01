The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

INTERRACIAL RELATIONSHIP: CALLER LEYA IN TEARS ABOUT HER HUSBAND AND FRIEND'S RACISM


Eusebius had an emotional listener calling in on the 702 open line pouring her heart out about racism in her interracial relationship 

Family Matters: Perfection Paralysis: Nemesis of the Gifted Brain

1 July 2019 12:40 PM
IN CONVERSATION WITH MINISTER OF JUSTICE AND CORRECTIONAL SERVICES RONALD LAMOLA

1 July 2019 11:21 AM
Open Line

1 July 2019 10:16 AM
EXPLAINER: The Jiba/Mrwebi/Mzinyanthi judgment

28 June 2019 11:01 AM
Open line

28 June 2019 10:14 AM
FIERY 702 OPEN LINE

28 June 2019 10:05 AM
FOOD POLITICS: African cuisine and indigenous knowledge

27 June 2019 11:10 AM
World of Work: Landmark judgment that now includes domestic employees to claim under COIDA

26 June 2019 12:30 PM
ON FATHERHOOD: THE RIGHTS OF FATHERS AND FATHERS' RELATIONSHIPS WITH CHILDREN

26 June 2019 11:20 AM
EWN Headlines
Hong Kong descends into chaos as protesters storm legislature
Hong Kong descends into chaos as protesters storm legislature

A small group, mostly students wearing hard hats and masks, used a metal trolley, poles and pieces of scaffolding to hack through reinforced glass and charge at the government compound.

DA vows to fight appointment of ANC’s ‘rogue gallery’ in Parliament
DA vows to fight appointment of ANC’s ‘rogue gallery’ in Parliament

A total of 33 oversight committees are scheduled to meet for the first time this week to elect chairs. The DA is opposing the ANC’s list of MPs to lead committees.

Cosmo City residents slam CoJ over EMS suspension, poor service delivery
Cosmo City residents slam CoJ over EMS suspension, poor service delivery

The residents have criticised the City of Johannesburg for not just suspending ambulance services to the community but also for poor service delivery.
