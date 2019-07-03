The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

OPEN LINE DEBATE ABOUT EFF'S "REVOLUTIONARY TRASH"


Eusebius was joined by seasoned journalist Marianne Thamm (Assistant Editor, Daily Maverick) on the open line today discussing her article that went viral in which she had discussed what she found when she went through trash allegedly belonging to leaders and/or guests of the Economic Freedom Fighters 

IS THE DA IS CRIMINALISING HOMELESSNESS?

3 July 2019 11:04 AM
Open line

3 July 2019 10:16 AM
Eusebius in conversation with AG Kimi Makwetu

2 July 2019 12:20 PM
THE FINANCIAL STATE OF MUNICIPALITIES

2 July 2019 12:04 PM
A CRITICAL DISCUSSION ABOUT PRIVATE HEALTHCARE: DO WE GET OUR MONEYS' WORTH?

2 July 2019 11:56 AM
Open Line

2 July 2019 10:12 AM
Family Matters: Perfection Paralysis: Nemesis of the Gifted Brain

1 July 2019 12:40 PM
IN CONVERSATION WITH MINISTER OF JUSTICE AND CORRECTIONAL SERVICES RONALD LAMOLA

1 July 2019 11:21 AM
INTERRACIAL RELATIONSHIP: CALLER LEYA IN TEARS ABOUT HER HUSBAND AND FRIEND'S RACISM

1 July 2019 11:11 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

RMB Solutionist Thinking

Absa Insights 2019

Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

EWN Headlines
DA vows to make life 'uncomfortable' for new Parly committee chairs
DA vows to make life 'uncomfortable' for new Parly committee chairs

Committee chairs elected on Tuesday include Bongani Bongo, Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane and Sfiso Buthelezi, while former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo was elected to lead the tourism oversight committee.
WATCH LIVE: Former DOJ DG Sindane appears at Zondo Commission
WATCH LIVE: Former DOJ DG Sindane appears at Zondo Commission

Former Director-General of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development Nonkululeko Sindane has taken to the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry.
We'll do better in municipal audits, say Garden Route officials
We'll do better in municipal audits, say Garden Route officials

According to the Auditor-General's report, three out of the eight local councils in the area clocked up R150 million in authorised spending.
