The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

IN CONVERSATION WITH MINISTER LINDIWE ZULU


Eusebius hosted social development minister Lindiwe Zulu in a conversation about how best we can ensure that all South Africans enjoy social security 

Family Matters: Discussing Multiplicity and fluid indentities, reaffirming and embracing who you are.

Family Matters: Discussing Multiplicity and fluid indentities, reaffirming and embracing who you are.

8 July 2019 12:19 PM
Open Line

Open Line

8 July 2019 10:30 AM
WHAT IS YOUR VIEW ABOUT ANCESTORS?

WHAT IS YOUR VIEW ABOUT ANCESTORS?

5 July 2019 11:01 AM
ANALYSTS DISCUSS BAFANA AHEAD OF THE MATCH AGAINST EGYPT

ANALYSTS DISCUSS BAFANA AHEAD OF THE MATCH AGAINST EGYPT

5 July 2019 10:36 AM
A 702 OPEN LINE BONANZA

A 702 OPEN LINE BONANZA

4 July 2019 11:06 AM
Open Line

Open Line

4 July 2019 10:10 AM
RECOVERING RACIST ASKS TO NOT BE PRAISED FOR HER RECOVERY WORK

RECOVERING RACIST ASKS TO NOT BE PRAISED FOR HER RECOVERY WORK

4 July 2019 9:29 AM
World of Work: Managing toxic environment and individuals in the workplace

World of Work: Managing toxic environment and individuals in the workplace

3 July 2019 12:25 PM
WORLD OF WORK: HOW TO SURVIVE TOXIC WORKPLACES

WORLD OF WORK: HOW TO SURVIVE TOXIC WORKPLACES

3 July 2019 12:03 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
DA accuses Ndabeni-Abrahams of misleading Parly over SABC guarantee
DA accuses Ndabeni-Abrahams of misleading Parly over SABC guarantee

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams appeared before Parliament last week where she said she was prepared to quit her job rather than give a loan to the cash-strapped public broadcaster.
Dan Matjila: Deputy finmin shouldn't have say in finance sector investments
Dan Matjila: Deputy finmin shouldn't have say in finance sector investments

Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila said the deputy finance minister, who chairs the corporation’s board, should not be involved in decisions regarding the investment of enterprises which fall under the purview of the finance industry.
Congolese 'Terminator' rebel guilty of war crimes
Congolese 'Terminator' rebel guilty of war crimes

Bosco Ntaganda, 45, was a 'key leader' who gave orders to 'target and kill civilians' in Democratic Republic of Congo's volatile, mineral-rich Ituri region in 2002 and 2003, head judge Robert Fremr said.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us