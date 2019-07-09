The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Incredible levels of violence in the Western Cape


MEC for safety and security Albert Fritz  - on the line Col Andre Traut – spokesperson for SAPS Western Cape Rev Dr Llewellyn MacMaster –Uniting Reformed Church in Southern Africa (URCSA) Guest – Fadiel Adams –Cape Town lobby group Gatvol Cape Townians Guest  - Nadia Mayman – spokesperson for the Bontehuewel joint peace forum

PUTTING THE SPOTLIGHT ON MURDERS ON THE CAPE FLATSts

PUTTING THE SPOTLIGHT ON MURDERS ON THE CAPE FLATSts

9 July 2019 12:39 PM
FOR BLACK PEOPLE BY BLACK PEOPLE: IN CONVERSATION WITH SONGEZO ZIBI

FOR BLACK PEOPLE BY BLACK PEOPLE: IN CONVERSATION WITH SONGEZO ZIBI

9 July 2019 11:40 AM
Open Line

Open Line

9 July 2019 10:09 AM
Family Matters: Discussing Multiplicity and fluid indentities, reaffirming and embracing who you are.

Family Matters: Discussing Multiplicity and fluid indentities, reaffirming and embracing who you are.

8 July 2019 12:19 PM
IN CONVERSATION WITH MINISTER LINDIWE ZULU

IN CONVERSATION WITH MINISTER LINDIWE ZULU

8 July 2019 11:06 AM
Open Line

Open Line

8 July 2019 10:30 AM
WHAT IS YOUR VIEW ABOUT ANCESTORS?

WHAT IS YOUR VIEW ABOUT ANCESTORS?

5 July 2019 11:01 AM
ANALYSTS DISCUSS BAFANA AHEAD OF THE MATCH AGAINST EGYPT

ANALYSTS DISCUSS BAFANA AHEAD OF THE MATCH AGAINST EGYPT

5 July 2019 10:36 AM
A 702 OPEN LINE BONANZA

A 702 OPEN LINE BONANZA

4 July 2019 11:06 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
State capture: Koloane details disciplinary charges following Gupta landing
State capture: Koloane details disciplinary charges following Gupta landing

Koloane considered a key figure in the scandal was also issued with a final written warning over the scandal.
Cape Town's dams 59% full after rainfall
Cape Town's dams 59% full after rainfall

Parts of the province received heavy rains during at least three cold fronts in recent weeks.
WATCH LIVE: Bruce Koloane returns to Zondo Inquiry for second day
WATCH LIVE: Bruce Koloane returns to Zondo Inquiry for second day

The inquiry is hearing evidence related to the controversial 2013 landing of a private wedding party at the Waterkloof Air Force Base by the Gupta family.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us