The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

PUTTING THE SPOTLIGHT ON MURDERS ON THE CAPE FLATS


Eusebius spoke to MEC for Safety in the Western Cape, Albert Fritz, spokesperson for the SAPS Western Cape, Col Andre Traut, and community leaders and members Fadiel Adams (Gatvol Capetonian), Nadia Mayman (Bonteheuwel Joint Peace Forum) and Rev Dr Llewellyn MacMaster (Uniting Reformed Church in Southern Africa) 

UNPACKING KEY ISSUES IN SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS

UNPACKING KEY ISSUES IN SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS

15 July 2019 11:05 AM
Jacques Pauw

Jacques Pauw

15 July 2019 10:18 AM
Open Line

Open Line

15 July 2019 10:14 AM
JACQUES PAUW RESPONDS TO CONTROVERSY ABOUT HIS SUNDAY TIMES ARTICLE

JACQUES PAUW RESPONDS TO CONTROVERSY ABOUT HIS SUNDAY TIMES ARTICLE

15 July 2019 10:02 AM
In Conversation With Wilhelm Verwoerd

In Conversation With Wilhelm Verwoerd

12 July 2019 11:06 AM
Minister Pandor says Koloane's ambassadorship should be reconsidered

Minister Pandor says Koloane's ambassadorship should be reconsidered

12 July 2019 10:09 AM
Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor on steps to be taken against SA's Ambassador to the Netherlands,Bruce Koloane

Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor on steps to be taken against SA's Ambassador to the Netherlands,Bruce Koloane

12 July 2019 9:47 AM
EFF And Red Totalitarian Flags

EFF And Red Totalitarian Flags

12 July 2019 9:36 AM
The history of blues

The history of blues

11 July 2019 11:38 AM
Open Line

Open Line

11 July 2019 10:03 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas

Zuma has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years as a result of his alleged close links to the family.
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA

Former President Jacob Zuma was speaking at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry

Former President Jacob Zuma is appearing at the Zondo commission of inquiry where he is expected to answer the allegations of state capture that have been levelled against him.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us