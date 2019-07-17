The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

QUEERING LOBOLA AND DISCUSSING THE ROLE OF WOMEN IN LOBOLA


Eusebius hosted a discussion with a range of guests about whether there is any reason why queer people shouldn't be allowed to participate in lobola and also to discuss the role of women in lobola negotiations 

World of Work: Correct procedures to follow regarding retrenchments

World of Work: Correct procedures to follow regarding retrenchments

17 July 2019 12:32 PM
World of Work: The issue of retrenchments in the workplace

World of Work: The issue of retrenchments in the workplace

17 July 2019 12:21 PM
Open line

Open line

17 July 2019 10:22 AM
SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CLEGG

SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CLEGG

17 July 2019 10:02 AM
What Time Should We Put On Invitations

What Time Should We Put On Invitations

16 July 2019 12:10 PM
PROFILING JAMIE BARTLETT

PROFILING JAMIE BARTLETT

16 July 2019 11:05 AM
Open line

Open line

16 July 2019 10:07 AM
UNPACKING KEY ISSUES IN SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS

UNPACKING KEY ISSUES IN SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS

15 July 2019 11:05 AM
Jacques Pauw

Jacques Pauw

15 July 2019 10:18 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
State capture lunch time wrap: A lot of 'I don’t recall' from Zuma
State capture lunch time wrap: A lot of 'I don’t recall' from Zuma

Here is a quick round-up of the first half of day three of the commission.
Budget cuts affecting SANDF's operations, minister warns
Budget cuts affecting SANDF's operations, minister warns

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday presented the Department of Defence’s R50.5 billion budget at Parliament.
Zuma’s legal team accuses Zondo commission of being unfair
Zuma’s legal team accuses Zondo commission of being unfair

Jacob Zuma was appearing for the third time before the commission on Wednesday in Parktown.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us