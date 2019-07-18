Eusebius facilitated a conversation with social justice activist Mark Heywood and writer and academic Richard Pithouse about the meaning of Johnny Clegg, some of his significant but less well-known music, and more broadly whether or not projects of social cohesion and non-racialism could be revived and re-thought to fit our 2019 moment
SOCIAL COHESION, NON-RACIALISM, AND JOHNNY CLEGG
|
18 July 2019 10:16 AM
|
A CALLER TESTIFIES ABOUT AN INCREDIBLE MANDELA DAY EXPERIENCE 10 YEARS AGO
|
18 July 2019 9:46 AM
|
World of Work: Correct procedures to follow regarding retrenchments
|
17 July 2019 12:32 PM
|
17 July 2019 12:21 PM
|
17 July 2019 11:54 AM
|
17 July 2019 10:22 AM
|
17 July 2019 10:02 AM
|
16 July 2019 12:10 PM
|
16 July 2019 11:05 AM