The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

PRISON RAPE: A SURVIVOR TELLS HIS STORY


Eusebius spoke to a survivor of prison rape, Isak Sass, about his story, and also to Just Detention International (South Africa) who does important work on injustices in correctional services and within the justice system more generally 

SOCIAL COHESION, NON-RACIALISM, AND JOHNNY CLEGG

18 July 2019 11:02 AM
Open Line

18 July 2019 10:16 AM
A CALLER TESTIFIES ABOUT AN INCREDIBLE MANDELA DAY EXPERIENCE 10 YEARS AGO

18 July 2019 9:46 AM
World of Work: Correct procedures to follow regarding retrenchments

17 July 2019 12:32 PM
World of Work: The issue of retrenchments in the workplace

17 July 2019 12:21 PM
QUEERING LOBOLA AND DISCUSSING THE ROLE OF WOMEN IN LOBOLA

17 July 2019 11:54 AM
Open line

17 July 2019 10:22 AM
SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CLEGG

17 July 2019 10:02 AM
What Time Should We Put On Invitations

16 July 2019 12:10 PM
