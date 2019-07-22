The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

702 OPEN LINE- PUBLIC WEIGHTS IN ON PP VS RAMAPHOSA


Eusebius hosted an interesting 702 open line today focusing predominantly on the battle between the public protector and the president 

22 July 2019 10:02 AM
PRISON RAPE: A SURVIVOR TELLS HIS STORY

19 July 2019 11:08 AM
SOCIAL COHESION, NON-RACIALISM, AND JOHNNY CLEGG

18 July 2019 11:02 AM
18 July 2019 10:16 AM
A CALLER TESTIFIES ABOUT AN INCREDIBLE MANDELA DAY EXPERIENCE 10 YEARS AGO

18 July 2019 9:46 AM
World of Work: Correct procedures to follow regarding retrenchments

17 July 2019 12:32 PM
World of Work: The issue of retrenchments in the workplace

17 July 2019 12:21 PM
QUEERING LOBOLA AND DISCUSSING THE ROLE OF WOMEN IN LOBOLA

17 July 2019 11:54 AM
Open line

17 July 2019 10:22 AM
