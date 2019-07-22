The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

EXPLAINED: THE LAWFARE BETWEEN THE PUBLIC PROTECTOR AND THE PRESIDENT


Eusebius and specialist Tiso Blackstar journalist and Newzroom Afrika contirbutor Karyn Maughan explained in detail the legal battles between the public protector and the president, and puzzled through the political implications. 

FAMILY MATTERS: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF HAPPINESS

22 July 2019 12:01 PM
702 OPEN LINE- PUBLIC WEIGHS IN ON PP VS RAMAPHOSA

22 July 2019 11:31 AM
Open Line

22 July 2019 10:02 AM
PRISON RAPE: A SURVIVOR TELLS HIS STORY

19 July 2019 11:08 AM
SOCIAL COHESION, NON-RACIALISM, AND JOHNNY CLEGG

18 July 2019 11:02 AM
Open Line

18 July 2019 10:16 AM
A CALLER TESTIFIES ABOUT AN INCREDIBLE MANDELA DAY EXPERIENCE 10 YEARS AGO

18 July 2019 9:46 AM
World of Work: Correct procedures to follow regarding retrenchments

17 July 2019 12:32 PM
World of Work: The issue of retrenchments in the workplace

17 July 2019 12:21 PM
EWN Headlines
Former KZN Hawks boss Booysen to sue State for wrongful arrest
Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officially withdrew charges of racketeering and murder against Johan Booysen and several other officers.
Court rules against Steve Hofmeyr in apartheid flag case
Activist Johan Pienaar exhibited a protest installation called Laying Down the Flag last year and singer Steve Hofmeyr then offered a reward to anyone who could remove the flag.
Sithole: Alex police station in dire need of resources
National Police Commissioner Khehla said a local investigations task team has been set up to improve the time it took police to respond to criminal incidents.

