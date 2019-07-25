The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

PUBLIC PROTECTOR SPOKESPERSON EXPLAINS NEW SARS INVESTIGATIONS


Eusebius asked Oupa Segalwe, the spokesperson of the public protector, to explain whether there are indeed new investigations being launched related to SARS 

ARE BOARDING SCHOOLS A BAD IDEA?

ARE BOARDING SCHOOLS A BAD IDEA?

25 July 2019 12:01 PM
WORLDS APART OR PARTNERS?

WORLDS APART OR PARTNERS?

25 July 2019 11:05 AM
Open Line

Open Line

25 July 2019 10:38 AM
AHMED KATHRADA FOUNDATION RESPONDS TO ACE MAGASHULE

AHMED KATHRADA FOUNDATION RESPONDS TO ACE MAGASHULE

25 July 2019 9:35 AM
HOW DO YOU KEEP THE LOVE FLAME GOING MANY DECADES LATER?

HOW DO YOU KEEP THE LOVE FLAME GOING MANY DECADES LATER?

24 July 2019 12:06 PM
WORLD OF WORK: LOCAL VS FOREIGN SKILLS

WORLD OF WORK: LOCAL VS FOREIGN SKILLS

24 July 2019 11:34 AM
702 Openline Bonanza

702 Openline Bonanza

24 July 2019 11:02 AM
Open Line

Open Line

24 July 2019 10:08 AM
Most recent developments around former PIC head Dan Matjila’s testimony

Most recent developments around former PIC head Dan Matjila’s testimony

23 July 2019 12:24 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Mthembu: South Africans must stop selling themselves short
Mthembu: South Africans must stop selling themselves short

Cabinet said that South Africa was still an attractive investment destination and has welcomed increased interest by prospective investors.
Kathrada Foundation challenges Magashule to back up claims on Hanekom
Kathrada Foundation challenges Magashule to back up claims on Hanekom

The foundation's Neeshan Bolton has also denied claims that Hanekom owns the organisation.
Moody's says new Eskom support credit negative for SA
Moody's says new Eskom support credit negative for SA

Moody’s said in an issuer comment published late on Wednesday that the government’s room for manoeuvre was 'extremely constrained'.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us