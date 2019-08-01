The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

THE DELICIOUS GATSBY HISTORY, IDENTITY AND POLITICS


Eusebius facilitated a discussion about the history of the gatbsy with journalist and broadcaster Lester Kiewit and also researcher Tazneem Wentzel who wrote a Master's degree on the history of the gatsby

Open Line

Open Line

1 August 2019 10:10 AM
UNEMPLOYMENT: THE HUMAN SIDE OF THE STATS

UNEMPLOYMENT: THE HUMAN SIDE OF THE STATS

31 July 2019 12:06 PM
WORLD OF WORK: How to increase your influence

WORLD OF WORK: How to increase your influence

31 July 2019 11:39 AM
15 WAYS TO STAY SOBER!

15 WAYS TO STAY SOBER!

31 July 2019 11:05 AM
Open line

Open line

31 July 2019 10:06 AM
UNDERSTANDING THE DEADLOCK BETWEEN THE CITY OF TSHWANE AND SAMWU

UNDERSTANDING THE DEADLOCK BETWEEN THE CITY OF TSHWANE AND SAMWU

30 July 2019 11:44 AM
HOW DO WE ENTRENCH ACCOUNTABILITY IN OUR SOCIETY?

HOW DO WE ENTRENCH ACCOUNTABILITY IN OUR SOCIETY?

30 July 2019 11:01 AM
Open Line

Open Line

30 July 2019 10:12 AM
#702OpenLine

#702OpenLine

30 July 2019 10:03 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Court rules Timothy Omotoso charges ‘not vague’
Court rules Timothy Omotoso charges ‘not vague’

The defence wanted the court to compel the State to provide more information on the charges, arguing they were vague.
SAMA calls for medical aid benefits model be overhauled
SAMA calls for medical aid benefits model be overhauled

Dr Norman Mabasa said because of that model, hospitals and specialists only wanted to attend to patients with limitless funds.
Post Office CEO Mark Barnes resigns
Post Office CEO Mark Barnes resigns

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Post Office board member Charles Nwaila said the parties were in agreement on an amicable separation.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us