Professor David Bilchitz (University of Johannesburg) joined Eusebius in studio to argue and debate his view that animals have intrinsic value and that we need to rethink canned hunting, trophy hunting and even the trade in animal products such as lion bones, ivory and rhino horns.
DO ANIMALS ONLY HAVE VALUE IF THEY BENEFIT HUMANS?
7 August 2019 10:12 AM
7 August 2019 10:01 AM
6 August 2019 12:26 PM
Can one reject aspects of religion like metaphysical claims but be immersed in religious community?
6 August 2019 12:02 PM
6 August 2019 11:02 AM
6 August 2019 10:21 AM
5 August 2019 12:04 PM
5 August 2019 11:27 AM
5 August 2019 10:06 AM