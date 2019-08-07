The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

DO ANIMALS ONLY HAVE VALUE IF THEY BENEFIT HUMANS?


Professor David Bilchitz (University of Johannesburg) joined Eusebius in studio to argue and debate his view that animals have intrinsic value and that we need to rethink canned hunting, trophy hunting and even the trade in animal products such as lion bones, ivory and rhino horns. 

7 August 2019 10:12 AM
PEOPLE ARE GETTING DIVORCED JUST TO ACCESS PENSION FUNDS

7 August 2019 10:01 AM
Can one reject aspects of religion like metaphysics?

6 August 2019 12:26 PM
Can one reject aspects of religion like metaphysical claims but be immersed in religious community?

6 August 2019 12:02 PM
Is Racial Discrimination Ever Justified

6 August 2019 11:02 AM
Open Line

6 August 2019 10:21 AM
Family Matters: Compassion Fatigue

5 August 2019 12:04 PM
How Can We Change Our Economic Trajectory?

5 August 2019 11:27 AM
#702Openline

5 August 2019 10:06 AM
EWN Headlines
CPF says army not required in PE to deal with gang violence
According to the forum, gangsterism in the city's northern areas was beginning to stablise following the deployment of the police's anti-gang unit (AGU).

At least 95 wounded in Taliban blast in Kabul
The car bomb exploded near the entrance of a police station in western Kabul around 9:00 am (0430 GMT), interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

ConCourt to rule on struggle veteran’s fight to get pension reinstated
Mashilo Masemola (91) took his fight to the apex court to have his pension reinstated after he was convicted of fraud but later pardoned by former President Jacob Zuma.
