In this exclusive documentary, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh and journalist Karyn Maughan investigate the unresolved mystery of who killed Black Consciousness activist Onkgopotse Abram Tiro in 1974. Tiro was the first person to be killed by a parcel bomb during apartheid.
Unresolved: The Mystery of Onkgopotse Tiro
