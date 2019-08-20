The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Unresolved: The Mystery of Onkgopotse Tiro


In this exclusive documentary, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh and journalist Karyn Maughan investigate the unresolved mystery of who killed Black Consciousness activist Onkgopotse Abram Tiro in 1974. Tiro was the first person to be killed by a parcel bomb during apartheid.

Unresolved Documentary: The apartheid era crimes

Unresolved Documentary: The apartheid era crimes

20 August 2019 12:31 PM
Youth Employment Services Initiative

Youth Employment Services Initiative

20 August 2019 11:12 AM
702Open Line:

702Open Line:

20 August 2019 10:08 AM
Family Matters: Maternal Mental Health

Family Matters: Maternal Mental Health

19 August 2019 12:06 PM
Analysing the Latest Ramaphosa Leaks

Analysing the Latest Ramaphosa Leaks

19 August 2019 11:48 AM
702 Open Line

702 Open Line

19 August 2019 10:07 AM
Panel discussion on the 7th anniversary of the Marikana Massacre

Panel discussion on the 7th anniversary of the Marikana Massacre

16 August 2019 11:02 AM
702 Openline

702 Openline

16 August 2019 10:01 AM
#702Openline

#702Openline

15 August 2019 2:51 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - Mogoeng
Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - Mogoeng

On Tuesday Cameron bowed out of the apex court marking an end to a 25-year judicial career, which began in the High Court.
WTF? Draft CT by-law proposes fine for swearing on beaches
WTF? Draft CT by-law proposes fine for swearing on beaches

The proposed by-law stipulates no one making use of coastal zones may use foul language.
Ex-FS Agri official denies mismanagement claims over Vrede dairy farm matter
Ex-FS Agri official denies mismanagement claims over Vrede dairy farm matter

Peter Thabethe is testifying at the state capture commission, where he is being questioned about his involvement in the failed project.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us