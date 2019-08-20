The first investigative documentary by #SMWX, Unresolved — an audio mini-series on apartheid-era crimes. Episode 1 investigates the death of student leader, Onkgopotse Tiro, killed by a parcel bomb in 1974.
Unresolved Documentary: The apartheid era crimes
|
20 August 2019 11:16 AM
|
20 August 2019 11:12 AM
|
20 August 2019 10:08 AM
|
19 August 2019 12:06 PM
|
19 August 2019 11:48 AM
|
19 August 2019 10:07 AM
|
Panel discussion on the 7th anniversary of the Marikana Massacre
|
16 August 2019 11:02 AM
|
16 August 2019 10:01 AM
|
15 August 2019 2:51 PM