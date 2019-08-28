The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Comment: Too Many Plans, Too Little Action


Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh reflects on the surprise discussion document from Treasury on economic reforms.

 

Wandile Sihlobo: Agriculture as an avenue for youth employment

Wandile Sihlobo: Agriculture as an avenue for youth employment

27 August 2019 12:15 PM
Open line

Open line

27 August 2019 11:16 AM
Profile Interview: Mihlali Ndamase

Profile Interview: Mihlali Ndamase

27 August 2019 11:15 AM
Openline

Openline

26 August 2019 1:28 PM
Technobyte with Aki

Technobyte with Aki

26 August 2019 1:11 PM
Family Matters: Dealing with difficult people

Family Matters: Dealing with difficult people

26 August 2019 12:10 PM
Panel interview with Paul Holden and Hennie Van Vuuren on the Arms Deal and Seriti findings

Panel interview with Paul Holden and Hennie Van Vuuren on the Arms Deal and Seriti findings

26 August 2019 11:39 AM
KiSwahili being announced as an additional language to be introduced in our schools by 2020

KiSwahili being announced as an additional language to be introduced in our schools by 2020

23 August 2019 11:49 AM
702 Openline

702 Openline

23 August 2019 9:59 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
SABC relying on goodwill of service providers to get by - CEO
SABC relying on goodwill of service providers to get by - CEO

The SABC said its dire financial situation worsened during the 2018/19 financial year and the corporation ended with a cash balance of only R72 million in the bank.

UK PM to suspend parliament until 14 October
UK PM to suspend parliament until 14 October

MPs will return to London later than in recent years, giving pro-EU lawmakers less time than expected to thwart Johnson's Brexit plans before Britain is due to leave the European Union on 31 October.
Treasury: New economic plan will boost opportunities for small businesses
Treasury: New economic plan will boost opportunities for small businesses

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni published the 77-page document on the Treasury website on Tuesday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us