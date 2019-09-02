Eusebius spoke to Umunyana Rugege (executive director, Section 27), Lebo Ramafoko (CEO, Soul City Institute) and Rone McFarlane (co-head of research, Equal Education) about the implications of the lack of access to safe toilets in our schools and many of our communities
Dignity, safe toilets and justice for the Komape family
