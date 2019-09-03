The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

ARE THE ECONOMIC PROPOSALS FROM MINISTER MBOWENI COMPELLING?


Eusebius facilitated a discussion about the substance of the latest economic proposals from Treasury with Dr Asghar Adelzadeh (chief economic modeler at Applied Development Research Solutions) 

 

DISCUSSING THE APHIWE DYANTYI DOPING SCANDAL

3 September 2019 12:02 PM
#702Openline

3 September 2019 10:02 AM
Dignity, safe toilets and justice for the Komape family

2 September 2019 11:07 AM
#702Openline

2 September 2019 10:05 AM
Open Line

30 August 2019 12:51 PM
Profile interview with Tumi Molekane now known as Stogie T

30 August 2019 11:36 AM
Profile Interview with Solly Mapaila, First Deputy General Secretary, South African Communist Party

29 August 2019 11:48 AM
World of Work

28 August 2019 1:14 PM
Comment: Too Many Plans, Too Little Action

28 August 2019 12:25 PM
EWN Headlines
Makhura says crime criminal syndicates behind Gauteng riots
The Premier was in Alexandra together with Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Provincial Police Commissioner Elias Mawela.

Archbishop Makgoba extends condolences to families of murdered women
The 19-year-old UCT student disappeared just over a week ago and it’s since emerged that she’d been raped and murdered.

SABC technically insolvent, employees depressed, Zondo Inquiry hears
SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday where he discussed their efforts to turn the organisation around.
