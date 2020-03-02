Limpopo father that killed 4 kids appears in court

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
072 567 1567
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
Visit the show page
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:25
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: This is the way online shops in South Africa get you to spend more
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 20:48
REPLAY: The impact of COVID-19 on major sporting events around the globe
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Viewpoint: I chose to be sterilised at age 29
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carmen Williams - Freelance writer and social media manager at Media24
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
No COVID-19 positive South Africans allowed to board plane home from Wuhan A special government task team has unveiled its plan to bring home more than 100 SA citizens currently living in Wuhan. 2 March 2020 8:00 AM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Tutu honoured for lifetime service to LGBTI+ community Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the organisers of Cape Town Pride 2020. 1 March 2020 11:14 AM
View all Local
Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill. 29 February 2020 9:48 AM
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs. 28 February 2020 11:00 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
View all Politics
Stock Pick Monday - Stor-Age, Standard Bank and Shoprite Take a look at the three favourite stocks of the week. 2 March 2020 7:39 PM
PIC terminates contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo PIC has terminated the employment contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo, on the AYO investment. 2 March 2020 7:11 PM
Is the coronavirus dragging the world into its deepest recession to date? China's factories had a historically terrible month because of the coronavirus. How will this impact the world, and South Africa? 2 March 2020 6:43 PM
View all Business
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement. 2 March 2020 2:26 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confir... 25 February 2020 3:46 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
Limpopo father that killed 4 kids appears in court

Limpopo father that killed 4 kids appears in court

SAPS Limpopo spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo tells us more about this.



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

DA Gauteng Chairperson leaves party for Herman Mashaba’s movement

2 March 2020 1:21 PM

Clement speaks to the DA’s Gauteng Caucus Leader Funzela Ngobeni about him stepping down from the DA to join Herman Mashaba’s The People’s Dialogue.

Evicted Cape Town refugees seek refuge in other churches

2 March 2020 1:06 PM

Guest:  Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

City of Tshwane still without mayor

2 March 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Dr Kgosi Maepa

Impact of illicit trade on SA economy

2 March 2020 12:48 PM

Guest:  Yusuf Abramjee

Update on SA Coronavirus repatriation process

2 March 2020 12:43 PM

Guest: Phumla Williams - Government Spokesperson In Teh Nigerian Issue

President Ramaphosa meets with business and labour at Nedlac discussion

2 March 2020 12:31 PM

Guest: Bheki Ntshalintshali - at Secretary-General Cosatu

DA Johannesburg Regional Chairperson leaves party for Herman Mashaba's movement

2 March 2020 12:21 PM

Guest: Funzela Ngobeni, JHB Finance MMC

Transport portfolio committee not happy with Eskom cutting Prasa Western Cape

28 February 2020 1:00 PM

Clement spoke to the Chairperson the portfolio committee on Transport, Mosebenzi Zwane, and got a response from Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.

Mboweni denies negotiating in bad faith in public wage storm

28 February 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Matthew Parks | Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator

President directs evacuation of South Africans from China due to Coronavirus outbreak

28 February 2020 12:41 PM

Clement speaks to:
Dr. Anban Pillay | Acting DG in the Department of Health
Kamohelo Taule | A student stuck in Wuhan, China

How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula

Business Lifestyle

[VIDEOS] Police and City removed group occupying St Mary's on Sunday

Local Politics

'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet'

Business Politics

Ramaphosa ‘saddened’ by EC bus crash that claimed at least 25 lives

2 March 2020 7:39 PM

PIC fires head of listed investments Fidelis Madavo over Ayo deal

2 March 2020 7:16 PM

No load shedding on Monday evening but possibility remains high - Eskom

2 March 2020 7:09 PM

