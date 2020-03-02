Impala Platinum announced further delay to closure its shafts

Clement speaks to the DA’s Gauteng Caucus Leader Funzela Ngobeni about him stepping down from the DA to join Herman Mashaba’s The People’s Dialogue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Kgosi MaepaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Yusuf AbramjeeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Phumla Williams - Government Spokesperson In Teh Nigerian IssueLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bheki Ntshalintshali - at Secretary-General CosatuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Funzela Ngobeni, JHB Finance MMCLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spoke to the Chairperson the portfolio committee on Transport, Mosebenzi Zwane, and got a response from Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Matthew Parks | Cosatu Parliamentary CoordinatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to:
Dr. Anban Pillay | Acting DG in the Department of Health
Kamohelo Taule | A student stuck in Wuhan, China