Reintegrating former parolees back into society

Today at 15:10 The Hout Bay Music Project appeals for more support Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Leanne Dollman

125 125

Today at 15:20 Still a role for flu vaccine Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Wolfgang Preiser

125 125

Today at 15:50 Rosamund Lupton on her new book 'Three Hours' Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rosamund Lupton - Author

125 125

Today at 16:10 Stats SA's latest GDP figures - what does this all mean? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nazmeera Moola - Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management

125 125

Today at 16:20 Lord's Taverners touch down in SA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rob Andrew

125 125

Today at 16:55 Zoe Incubation Center in Delft Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pastor Charles George

125 125

Today at 17:05 Our prisons are failing – they need to become correctional facilities Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Justice Edwin Cameron - Judge at Constitutional Court

125 125

Today at 17:20 The coronavirus scenarios and the need to create a shared destiny Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

125 125