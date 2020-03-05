Looking into the cost of child births and the rise of caesarians

Today at 15:40 As Karen meme morphs it can obscure privilege instead of showing it up Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nicole Fritz

Today at 15:50 E-bikes introduced to the Cape Town Cycle Tour for the first time

Guests

David Bellairs - Tour director at Cape Town Cycle Tour

Today at 16:10 Mbalula travels on the suspended cape central line

Guests

Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

Today at 16:20 Disruptions force Fort Hare to shut down

Guests

Sino Majangaza - Reporter at Daily Dispatch

Today at 16:55 Another top honour for Matie choir

Guests

Andre van der Merwe - Conductor of the choir

Today at 17:05 City of Tshwane to be placed under administration

Guests

Karen Heese - Municipal IQ

Today at 17:20 SA set to miss WHO target as obesity rates keep rising

Guests

Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath

Today at 17:46 Tiny Keg: mobile canning provider

Guests

Tom Riley - Founder and MD of Tiny Keg Canning

