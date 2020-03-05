City Power on drive to collect the more than R4.9 billion owed to it

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:40
As Karen meme morphs it can obscure privilege instead of showing it up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Today at 15:50
E-bikes introduced to the Cape Town Cycle Tour for the first time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bellairs - Tour director at Cape Town Cycle Tour
Today at 16:10
Mbalula travels on the suspended cape central line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:20
Disruptions force Fort Hare to shut down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sino Majangaza - Reporter at Daily Dispatch
Today at 16:55
Another top honour for Matie choir
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre van der Merwe - Conductor of the choir
Today at 17:05
City of Tshwane to be placed under administration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Heese - Municipal IQ
Today at 17:20
SA set to miss WHO target as obesity rates keep rising
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath
Today at 17:46
Tiny Keg: mobile canning provider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tom Riley - Founder and MD of Tiny Keg Canning
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
C-section rate among SA med scheme members now among highest in the world Council for Medical Schemes study finds almost 77% of babies covered by medical aid schemes are delivered by caesarian section. 5 March 2020 2:49 PM
We will not apologise for cutting power - City Power Johannesburg "Customers must pay for the electricity they are using," warns Isaac Mangena. "Come forward if you know you owe the City money." 5 March 2020 2:38 PM
Prof slams City of CT's draft by-law that may stifle independent enviro research The City of Cape Town has published a draft Nature Reserves by-law that could hinder independent monitoring and research work. 5 March 2020 1:26 PM
View all Local
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse... 5 March 2020 2:24 PM
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action. 5 March 2020 1:11 PM
Scopa chair: Govt drops ball on Eskom municipal debt issue Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says inter-ministerial committee chair Deputy President David Mabuza insists it is not their issue. 5 March 2020 11:56 AM
View all Politics
We will not apologise for cutting power - City Power Johannesburg "Customers must pay for the electricity they are using," warns Isaac Mangena. "Come forward if you know you owe the City money." 5 March 2020 2:38 PM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler. 5 March 2020 11:28 AM
View all Business
How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19 Global health authorities follow a process to determine if you may be infected. This is how they do it. 5 March 2020 3:05 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth 'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA.. 4 March 2020 1:34 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
City Power on drive to collect the more than R4.9 billion owed to it

City Power on drive to collect the more than R4.9 billion owed to it

Guest: Isaac Mangena 



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Boy Mamabolo apologizes to Julius and Mantoa Malema

5 March 2020 1:42 PM

Clement speaks to ANC MP Boy Mamabolo about his apology to the Malemas over abuse allegations he made at the SONA in February.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Looking into the cost of child births and the rise of caesarians

5 March 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Mondi Govuzela - Senior Researcher at the Council for Medical Schemes

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Boy Mamabolo apologizes to Julius and Mantoa Malema

5 March 2020 12:43 PM

Guest:  Boy Mamabolo

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nyati Lodge

5 March 2020 12:30 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Premier places Tshwane under administration

5 March 2020 12:23 PM

Guests: Lebogang Maile 
 Mike Moriarty

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits students protest over accommodation.

4 March 2020 1:48 PM

Clement speaks to Wits Vice Chancellor Adam Habib and SRC Secretary General, Katie Morgets about the student protest over lack of accommodation at the institution.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Steenhuisen on DA in Tshwane

4 March 2020 1:14 PM

Guest: Edwin Ntshidi

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on status of academic program at TUT

4 March 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: Willa De Ruyter - Spokesperson at Tut (Tshwane University Of Technology)

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lamola summons prison officials to address parole system flaws

4 March 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Ronald Lamola

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa

Local

EWN Highlights

Family of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana takes legal action against Post Office

5 March 2020 3:13 PM

Australia beat South Africa to make women's T20 World Cup final

5 March 2020 1:32 PM

Lesotho musician, 2 others implicated in murder of Lipolelo Thabane

5 March 2020 12:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA