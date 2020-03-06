Health Committee monitors OR Tambo Health Screening Center

Today at 15:10 Fort Hare closed indefinitely, WSU students stage shutdown Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sino Majangaza - Daily Dispatch

Today at 15:20 Songezo's Cycling Academy sees 20 youngsters from Masi set to take part in Cycle Tour Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Songezo Jim - Founder of Songezo's Cycling Academy

Today at 15:40 Belinda Mountain: Our age shouldn't limit us Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Belinda Mountain - Blogger

Today at 15:50 BBC Sports Crossing Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 As Karen meme morphs it can obscure privilege instead of showing it up Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nicole Fritz

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 Louis De Waal of the Magnificent Seven shares a little bit about where his love for the Cycle Tour started Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Louis de Waal - Cyclist

Today at 17:05 Open Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:20 Cape Town tidal pools will now be cleaned in eco-friendly ways Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lisa Beasley

